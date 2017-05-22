Penelope Cruz takes on her role as Donatella Versace in a big way

The more we see of this upcoming American Crime Story, the more we can’t wait.

The all star cast is working hard on South Beach re-creating the tragic murder of Gianni Versace almost 20 years ago.

Pics from the set show that the actors are taking the Versace movie very seriously.

Penelope Cruz was pictured in a long blond wig as Donatella Versace, Gianni’s designer sister who still runs his company.

The Daily Mail just published pics of the Spanish star in funeral attire.

And other pics show Penelope in repose, sans black wig, on her hotel balcony.

Penelope and Donatella don’t really look that much alike when the cameras stop rolling.

Husband Javier Bardem is due into town on Monday to talk about his role in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movie so look for some shots of those two as well.