With $12 Million on The Line, Pegasus World Cup Invitational Racing Into Gulfstream Park

With $12 million on the line, the Pegasus World Cup is mere days away. Touted as the world’s richest thoroughbred horse race — currently, the Dubai World Cup has a $10 million purse — the invitational takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida. The first-of-its-kind horsing event will be the culmination of 12 stakeholders who have each put up $1 million for a spot at the starting gate and will compete with the best horses in the world. The winner? They’ll walk away with world-record $7 million. We chat up the invitational’s visionary Chairman and President of The Stronach Group Belinda Stronach (photographed above).

What is the best piece of advice you can impart on first-time race day gamblers? Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned wager we have betting ambassadors that are on property to assist. They will teach you how to read the program, make a bet, place a bet and collect your winnings.

Adrenaline-raising horse racing aside, what can revelers expect on race day? People can expect a party! The events on race day will all be can’t miss events. Our on track activations, NBC live broadcast, entertainment and world class horse racing will delight fans, old and new, both at home and at the track.

When in Miami, what are your musts? When I’m not at Gulfstream Park or at my home in Sunny Isles, I like to dine at Komodo with a great group of friends and I also enjoy the SBE Properties including the new SLS Brickell.

When not busy running the family business, what can we find you doing? Health and fitness are a priority so I make time to work out everyday whether at the gym or in a yoga session. I enjoy skiing and generally love being outdoors. In the downtime I do have, I make it a priority to spend time with friends and family.

