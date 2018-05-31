Paulina Rubio just got a really warm welcome on the new ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ set

The Telemundo Center has only been open a few weeks, and it’s already seen politicians, local VIPs, other celebrities walk through the gleaming doors.

On Tuesday, the impressive, high tech building in Doral welcomed one of its biggest stars: Paulina Rubio, who was named the godmother of the new set of “Al Rojo Vivo with Maria Celeste.”

Maria Celeste greeted the Mexican pop star on a red carpet set up for the occasion and offered her a televised tour of the massive office space.

Rubio, who took selfies with cast members, posted an Instagram video of the experience. Her caption: “Gracias por la invitacion!! Felicidades por los nuevos estudios!” or “Thanks for the invite! Congratulation on the new studios!” #feelinghappy

Rubio is currently promoting her new song with Nacho, “Desire (Me Tienes Loquita).”

She told MujerHoy that she was “very, very happy” by the way the bilingual track came out.

“At last the day has come, at last you can hear my new song!”said the singer. “I’ve been doing this a long time, more than two years. It’s reggaetonera … very multicultural and fresh.”