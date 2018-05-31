Posted on

Paulina Rubio just got a really warm welcome on the new ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ set

Al Rojo Vivo con María Celeste de TelemundoMiamicom
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

The Telemundo Center has only been open a few weeks, and it’s already seen politicians, local VIPs, other celebrities walk through the gleaming doors.

On Tuesday, the impressive, high tech building in Doral welcomed one of its biggest stars: Paulina Rubio, who was named the godmother of the new set of “Al Rojo Vivo with Maria Celeste.”

Maria Celeste greeted the Mexican pop star  on a red carpet set up for the occasion and offered her a televised tour of the massive office space.

Rubio, who took selfies with cast members, posted an Instagram video of the experience. Her caption: “Gracias por la invitacion!! Felicidades por los nuevos estudios!” or “Thanks for the invite! Congratulation on the new studios!” #feelinghappy

 

Rubio is currently promoting her new song with Nacho, “Desire (Me Tienes Loquita).”

She told MujerHoy that she was “very, very happy” by the way the bilingual track came out.

“At last the day has come, at last you can hear my new song!”said the singer. “I’ve been doing this  a long time, more than two years.  It’s reggaetonera … very multicultural and fresh.”

Comments

More Like This
Tourists The Angler’s Hotel has been completely remodeled. Get ready for a totally different experience.
If you love to dine out (and you do), don’t miss these amazing June food events
Miami Fashion Week 2018 is here! We’ve got all the deets
act like a kid
Miami Guide
You can act like a kid again at these fun Miami hot spots
Calling all hunters: Everglades National Park wants you to kill its Burmese pythons
Tourists Everything you need to know about Baha Mar, Nassau’s newest megaresort