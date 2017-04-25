Paul McCartney wings it to Miami for tour opener

Paul McCartney has added a new run of U.S. dates for his One on One Tour and Miami’s got the first one.

McCartney kicks off the leg on Wednesday, July 5 at AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami, marking his return to the venue. The last time he played the AAA he opened his US Tour there on Sept. 16, 2005.

Paul McCartney is opening the latest leg of his current tour at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena on July 5, 2017.

At that Miami concert, the Miami Herald review said, “It was classic Paul McCartney fans came to hear and classic Paul McCartney is what they got — all the way back to the earliest Beatles songs and before. That meant a lot of good day sunshine songs, heaping doses of silly love songs and plenty of she loves you yeah, yeah, YEAH!”

McCartney tours, since 1976’s landmark Wings Over America, feature a mix of Beatles songs, Wings and solo hits. “Wings’ ‘Jet’ was done with an arrangement just the way you remember it 31 years ago. McCartney is not big on reinvention,” we said in 2005 from the AAA and you can expect a similar mix in July.

What’s new? The current One on One Tour featured McCartney’s first live performance of the Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night” since his old mates performed it in 1965.

The latest leg, running through Oct. 1 in Detroit, includes dates in Tampa (July 10) as well as Newark, Madison Square Garden in New York City and Brooklyn.

Tickets are $254, $169, $94, $64 and $34 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, through Ticketmaster.