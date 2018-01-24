Heidi and Shane Battier’s annual karaoke-er, Battioke–event always has its fair share of YouTube-able moments. Remember LeBron, Udonis, and DWade singing “Blurred Lines” in the pre-#MeToo year of 2014. And while Tuesday’s event at Ball & Chain didn’t necessarily top that one, the biggest props go to HEAT alum Alonzo Mourning, who shelled out $7,000 of his own money for a one hour “experience” on the court with fellow alum Battier.

Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye Erik Spoelstra, Pat Riley and the beard!

Besides Heat honcho Pat Riley’s beard, Battioke was a reunion between new and old including coach Erik Spoelstra, Udonis Haslem, Bam Adebayo, Kelly Olynyk, Josh Richardson and even former Pro Wrestler The Big Show. All together they raised over $150,000 for The Battier Take Charge Foundation, a non-profit organization established by the Battier Family to fund college scholarships and educational opportunities for underprivileged youth.

Mr. & Mrs. Shane Battier Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye

“I am lucky to have so many former teammates, friends and supporters that are willing to get on stage and embarrass themselves to support a cause that is so close to my heart,” Battier said. “We are so proud of what we have been able to accomplish with Battioke so far, and are thrilled to have received so much support with our event this year.”

Udonis Haslem and wife.