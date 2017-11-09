Palace Bar has a new venue — and it’s close to home.

Drag artist Fantasia Royale at the “Last Party-Last Dance” at Palace Bar on its closing day on July 4, 2017. PEDRO PORTAL

Life’s been a drag for former regulars to the popular Palace Bar on South Beach since its surprise closing on July 4.

But for its fans, it should be another holiday feeling when the new Palace opens on 10th Street and Ocean Drive before Thanksgiving, just two blocks from the original location on 12th Street.

READ: The queens are back! A Palace pop up coming to Ocean Drive

The new spot replaces the Amarillo South Beach bar and grill but is larger, and the drag queen shows and brunches and rallies that made the old Palace a hit are all expected to find a roomier and more glamorous place.

“What’s great about this property is it has things that are similar to the Palace but it’s bigger and it has walls that open up on both sides,” said owner Thomas Donall. This means a larger terrace with awnings for the shows, a better dance floor area that will be framed by glass walls for a ritzier setting, all in a newer building.

Donall plans to put in a new sound and lighting system for the DJs, add more drag performers — both local and national — and aim for more events, with an eye on partnering with the city during Art Deco Weekend and Art Basel.

“I’m very excited. This is the space I’ve been looking at for more than seven months,” Donall said. “I couldn’t ask for a better place on Ocean Drive.”

For three decades the original Palace Bar was the meeting place for South Florida’s LGBTQ community. The venue — most certainly not to be confused with the Palace assisted living retirement communities in Kendall and Coral Gables — pioneered the drag brunch trend on South Beach.

The Palace Bar was home to some of the region’s most beloved drag queens, such as Royale, a star on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on Logo TV, as well as Tiffany Fantasia and Champagne Bordeaux. Billed as the only gay bar on bustling Ocean Drive, the venue’s slogan, “because every queen needs a palace,” encapsulated its charm.

Drag artist T-Lo, delighted patrons during the “Last Party-Last Dance” brunch at iconic gay restaurant bar Palace on Ocean Drive as they closed the venue due to rising rent costs while looking for another space on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, on Tuesday July 04, 2017.

READ: The Palace is saying its final goodbyes to South Beach. Now’s your chance to twirl

It was a camp delight that lured not only the drag performers who replicated artists like Madonna, Liza and Barbra, but the actual Madonna who popped over to the Palace to dine when she had a home across the causeway in the 1990s, during her “Erotica” and “Evita” incarnations.

Palace Bar, which also hosted outreach programs for those living with HIV, gay rights rallies and served as host for a tribute to honor victims of the Orlando Pulse shooting victims in 2016, didn’t close for lack of customers. Rather, its closing was due to a hike in rent, Donall told the Miami Herald in June.

Soon as Donall can clear the last few permitting hurdles with the city, the Palace should be good to go, he said.