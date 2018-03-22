Posted on

Owen Wilson just got an entire hotel in South Beach evacuated. What did he do?

Owen Wilson
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

OMG.

Owen Wilson caused quite a commotion at the Hotel Croydon early Wednesday morning.

Page Six reports the actor was out with a date at the property’s Tavern bar and stepped out for a cigarette near the bathroom. The smoke apparently triggered the alarm, and the whole place was evacuated.

Video footage obtained by the newspaper claims to show the “Marley and Me” star, 49, dancing with the woman as the chaos begins. They leave the building calmly while the mystery woman continues to smoke.

Guests file down in their pajamas to escape what they presume to be a dangerous situation.

What a way to spend your spring break. Sheesh.

Or as Wilson would say, “Wow.”

Owen: Can you just start vaping or something?

 

Comments

More Like This
Tourists Driver in viral video wanted to show how bad Miami traffic is. Then he crashed.
Cuban Coffee 101: Everything to know about ordering coffee in Miami
The gourmet doughnuts that started a Wynwood craze are coming to South Miami
Miami Guide
Super NewNo need to hit the mega clubs. Try these new lounges and bars in Miami.
Everything you’ll see at Ultra – as reenacted by Barbies
Tourists Miami’s healthy food hall now has an opening date. We have details.