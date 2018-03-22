OMG.

Owen Wilson caused quite a commotion at the Hotel Croydon early Wednesday morning.

Page Six reports the actor was out with a date at the property’s Tavern bar and stepped out for a cigarette near the bathroom. The smoke apparently triggered the alarm, and the whole place was evacuated.

Video footage obtained by the newspaper claims to show the “Marley and Me” star, 49, dancing with the woman as the chaos begins. They leave the building calmly while the mystery woman continues to smoke.

Guests file down in their pajamas to escape what they presume to be a dangerous situation.

What a way to spend your spring break. Sheesh.

Or as Wilson would say, “Wow.”

Owen: Can you just start vaping or something?

.@KingJames said "Wow" a lot in this clip. So I added the Owen Wilson voice track at the request of @MikeGoldFool pic.twitter.com/JWiJgR7CXV — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 20, 2018