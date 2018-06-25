Orange sandals and a black mask led to XXXTentacion murder suspect’s arrest

Surveillance videos, orange sandals, a black mask and social media pulled homicide detectives to Dedrick Williams as they investigated 20-year-old rapper XXXTentacion’s deadly shooting last week outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle and boat shop.

And it didn’t hurt that Riva Motorsports & Marine employees told investigators they recognized the heavily tattooed Williams (Instagram account: _tattoomanchucky) as a returning customer the day of the killing.

That’s according to the arrest warrant signed last Tuesday. Williams, 22, has been in Broward County Main Jail since his Wednesday arrest with no bond on one count of depraved murder without premeditation, violation of probation and driving without a license.

According to the arrest warrant, Broward sheriff’s detectives responded to a 3:57 p.m. shooting call last Monday, June 18. The passenger riding with XXXTentacion (given name “Jahseh Onfroy”) in the rapper’s BMW told the detectives that after a dark SUV blocked their exit from Riva Motorsports’ parking lot, two guys came out the SUV’s passenger side and robbed XXXTentacion before shooting him. One of the criminals took a small bag from the car, then escaped in the SUV.

The warrant says a witness told the Broward Sheriff’s Office that the robbers looked like black men with dark clothes, gloves and some kind of face masks. One wore a black face mask, the other a red one.

Surveillance cameras are omnipresent at the business that sells performance motorcycles, Jet Ski-like watercrafts and ATVs. Outside surveillance cameras, according to the warrant, show the dark SUV entering the parking lot at 3:32 p.m., two minutes after XXXTentacion’s BMW.

A black man in a white tank top and a “heavy set” black man in a dark T-shirt emerged and entered the store, where they walk past XXXTentacion and his friend.

“It is now clear that the subject in the white tank top is wearing bright orange-colored sandals,” the warrant says.

The two left after White Tank Top-Orange Sandals bought what business receipts said was a black neoprene mask in Riva’s parts department. Their SUV didn’t leave the parking lot until 3:48 p.m., about 10 minutes after they got back in the SUV.

Surveillance cameras caught the car leaving Riva and backing into the four-space parking lot for the house at 641 NE 37th St., less than 100 yards from Riva’s north parking lot exit.

According to the warrant, the SUV is never off camera from the time it parks to the time of the robbery and shooting.

The employee who cashed out White Tank Top-Orange Sandals’ mask purchase recognized him from being in the store before, but didn’t know his name. After patrol units received still photographs, one deputy came back with a name: Dedrick Williams.

Detectives found an April photo of Williams in the orange sandals on one of his Instagram accounts and a May photo with the footwear on one of his Facebook accounts.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives noted Dedrick Williams wearing the same orange sandals in this photo they say video surveillance shows on him wearing in Riva Motorsports prior to the murder of rapper XXXTentacion Facebook

On Tuesday, two Riva employees identified Williams from a six-photo array as the black mask buyer from Monday. Wednesday morning, Williams posted a photo to Facebook with the caption, “Don’t piss me off u will never know wats next.”

He was arrested eight hours later.

