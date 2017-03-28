Posted on

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson in town for Ultra Music Festival

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Try not to hyperventilate, One Direction fans.

Louis Tomlinson is in Miami.

Paparazzi pics show the British boy bander posing for selfies with thrilled locals/tourists on Monday outside his hotel, which appears to be the W South Beach.

Tomlinson, 25, may be known for his songs with One Direction but apparently likes EDM too. He attended the Ultra Music Festival over the weekend, reports The Daily Mail. His tie to electronica: Louis  collaborated with mega DJ Steve Aoki for the song “Just Hold On.”

Let’s hope he got in some down time while in town  — and enjoyment. Because Saturday was a tough day for him: It would have been the 44th birthday of his mother Johannah Deakin, who died late last year of leukemia.

He tweeted “Happy birthday Mum I love you x” 

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Gallery: Get Lost Miami at Little River Studios was turnt
Tourists What to eat at the Miami Open

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Here’s what you just can’t miss at this year’s O, Miami festival
Miami Guide
A guide to outdoor sporting options in Miami and South Florida this summer
Where to dine in Doral (it’s not all chain restaurants anymore)
Gallery: The heroes of Ultra Music Festival Day 2
Tourists Gallery: Miami Music Week’s Sexiest People
GALLERY: People who won at Ultra 2017 Day 1
WATCH: Forget music. Miami.com talks butt jobs and Gloria Estefan with DJs
These top Miami chefs gave lunch ladies a break for a day
They don’t all succeed: Schwartz’s Cypress Tavern will close next month
Tourists 5 Spotify playlists to keep you going after Miami Music Week