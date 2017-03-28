One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson in town for Ultra Music Festival

Try not to hyperventilate, One Direction fans.

Louis Tomlinson is in Miami.

Paparazzi pics show the British boy bander posing for selfies with thrilled locals/tourists on Monday outside his hotel, which appears to be the W South Beach.

Tomlinson, 25, may be known for his songs with One Direction but apparently likes EDM too. He attended the Ultra Music Festival over the weekend, reports The Daily Mail. His tie to electronica: Louis collaborated with mega DJ Steve Aoki for the song “Just Hold On.”

Let’s hope he got in some down time while in town — and enjoyment. Because Saturday was a tough day for him: It would have been the 44th birthday of his mother Johannah Deakin, who died late last year of leukemia.

Happy birthday Mum. I love you x — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) March 25, 2017

