Posted on

Joey Fatone is 40. Don’t you feel old?

Joey Fatone parties it up for his 40th bday at ORA.
Joey Fatone parties it up for his 40th bday at ORA. Aida Impala for ORA
By Lesley Abravanel For miami.com

On Saturday night at ORA, it was boy-band heaven when NSYNC’s Joey Fatone celebrated his 40th birthday with Backstreet Boys bud AJ McLean for what was supposed to be an intimate celebration. Instead, partygoers got the ultimate treat when the duo performed a medley of hits together from the DJ booth for the entire club including “Bye Bye Bye” and “I Want It That Way.” Fatone was presented with a multi-tiered cake with a big picture of his head on top, and he danced with female fans while sipping on a pricey bottle of Louis XIII.

Here comes the cake, with Joey Fatone's mug at the top.
Here comes the cake, with Joey Fatone’s mug at the top. Aida Impala for ORA

Fatone continued his 40th birthday celebration Sunday, reserving three massive tables at Ricky’s South Beach to celebrate with a group of 20+ friends. Fatone was spotted drinking vodka and Red bull and at one point got onstage and sang with the live band. He clearly misses his boy band days. The group stayed for over three hours before leaving around 2 a.m.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

(Not a Prank) Rickrolling with Rick Astley in Miami
Here are 6 places to catch Super Bowl LI

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Rum and music for all this weekend in Miami – Feb. 3 – 5
Miami Guide
5 Things We Love About Little Haiti
Foodies and romantics, these Valentine’s menus will fill your heart and your stomach
‘Moonlight’ actor delivers moving speech about tolerance at SAG Awards
February has all the events. Seriously, take a look at this list
Get a room: steamy Valentine’s Day hotel packages
This is what happens when you take your kids to a Drag Brunch
Made in Dade: The Miami spots where ‘Moonlight’ was filmed
Lovin’ it? McDonald’s delivers through UberEATS in Miami
Tourists How to get stranded on these South Florida private islands