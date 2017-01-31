Joey Fatone is 40. Don’t you feel old?

Joey Fatone parties it up for his 40th bday at ORA.

On Saturday night at ORA, it was boy-band heaven when NSYNC’s Joey Fatone celebrated his 40th birthday with Backstreet Boys bud AJ McLean for what was supposed to be an intimate celebration. Instead, partygoers got the ultimate treat when the duo performed a medley of hits together from the DJ booth for the entire club including “Bye Bye Bye” and “I Want It That Way.” Fatone was presented with a multi-tiered cake with a big picture of his head on top, and he danced with female fans while sipping on a pricey bottle of Louis XIII.

Here comes the cake, with Joey Fatone’s mug at the top. Aida Impala for ORA

Fatone continued his 40th birthday celebration Sunday, reserving three massive tables at Ricky’s South Beach to celebrate with a group of 20+ friends. Fatone was spotted drinking vodka and Red bull and at one point got onstage and sang with the live band. He clearly misses his boy band days. The group stayed for over three hours before leaving around 2 a.m.