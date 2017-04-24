This new mega cruise ship will have a Ferrari-branded racetrack

Rendering of the Ferrari-branded racetrack coming to Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Joy, which will sail from Shanghai in June. Norwegian Cruise Line

Cruise passengers looking for a real ocean drive will have to look further than South Beach.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s new Norwegian Joy, a ship the Doral-based cruise line is building to sail in China, will be the first ever to feature a racetrack — from Ferrari, no less.

That’s in partnership with Scuderia Ferrari Watches in this case, which is joining forces with NCL to build its first branded race track.

The two-floor track will span two decks at the top of the ship and have space for up to 10 racers at a time on electric go-karts. Guests staying in Norwegian Joy’s higher-end The Haven and Concierge class rooms will get complimentary rides with their bookings.

The 3,850-passenger Joy will start sailing from Shanghai on June 27 and also homeport in Tianjin. Other stand-out features will include an open-air laser tag course, hovercraft bumper cars, multi-story water slides and the cruise line’s largest-ever upscale shopping venue.

