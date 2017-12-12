Posted on

No, you can’t buy Kylie Jenner’s $360 brush kit at Aventura Mall, even if you could afford it

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Kylie Jenner is at Aventura Mall.

Well, not in the flesh.

The allegedly pregnant makeup-preneur is hawking her Kylie Cosmetics  for a limited time at the newly opened Top Shop there.

Jenner’s holiday pop-up shop, through Dec. 28, features the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star’s bestsellers including lip kits, Kyshadow (that means eye shadow, OK?), blushes and more colorful goop. Can you imagine the look on your daughter’s face seeing that stuff in her stocking? Seriously.

Sad news: Kylie’s latest rollout of skin concealers  in 30 shades (kind of like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty) will not be at the retail location, says a Top Shop spokeswoman. Nor is the 16-brush kit Kylie caught heat about due to the price. The Silver Series runs you a cool $360. Considering most of the reality star’s followers and fans are tweens, that’s a lot of babysitting money right there. But splurgers can still buy it online.

Jenner,  who just hit 100 million followers on Instagram, clapped back with a response on social media: “I always fight for the lowest price on all my products,” she posted, along with some other expensive brush lines “for reference.”

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
Tourists Hey foodies: Here are 5 hot, new restaurants to try
Five stupid things we saw during Miami Art Week. None of them had to do with art.
PHOTOS: DJ Khaled’s 42nd birthday was nothing compared to his son’s
Miami Guide
Welcome to Miami’s MiMo district. Here’s what to do.
These are the best Chanukah events, parties and festivals to attend this year
These are the most popular Miami destinations (according to Lyft)