Did this seem like the longest pregnancy of all time?

For realz.

But he’s here: Kevin Hart’s baby.

Wife Eniko Parrish gave birth on Tuesday, TMZ reports.

Kev also Tweeted the happy news: “God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am,” Hart, 38, tweeted on Tuesday, November 21. “He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts.”

God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ….He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) November 21, 2017

Kool, um, cool name. According to the website, Kenzo is Japanese for strong and healthy.

Let’s hope this couple can keep it together for the kid.

Over the summer, Hart was embroiled in a cheating scandal and later an extortion attempt.

Not great for any relationship. And the actor received a lot of heat for it.

Meanwhile, Hart’s still working to pay the bills. The comedian will be playing Hard Rock Live Dec. 21 and 22, and we are pretty sure he’ll be talking about the new baby. Not so sure he’ll bring up the extortion attempt, though.

