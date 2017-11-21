Posted on

No paternity leave for Kevin Hart. New dad will play Hard Rock Live next month

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Did this seem like the longest pregnancy of all time?

For realz.

But he’s here: Kevin Hart’s baby.

Wife Eniko Parrish gave birth on Tuesday, TMZ reports.

Kev also Tweeted the happy news: “God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am,” Hart, 38, tweeted on Tuesday, November 21. “He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts.”

Kool, um, cool name. According to the website, Kenzo is Japanese for strong and healthy.

Let’s hope this couple can keep it together for the kid.

Over the summer, Hart was embroiled in a cheating scandal and later an extortion attempt.

Not great for any relationship. And the actor received a lot of heat for it.

Meanwhile, Hart’s still working to pay the bills. The comedian will be playing Hard Rock Live Dec. 21 and 22, and we are pretty sure he’ll be talking about the new baby. Not so sure he’ll bring up the extortion attempt, though.

Tickets here.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
These Miami restaurants are cooking Thanksgiving dinner so you don’t have to
Tourists Where is the best place to stay during Art Basel Miami Beach? Pick from these 10 hotels.
VIDEO: Here’s what happens when a Kendall mom drives a $3 million Bugatti Chiron in Miami
Miami Guide
Pro TipThe Ultimate Sunset Harbour Dining Guide
It’s the season to get tipsy. Here are the cocktails that make our holidays happy
Do Happy Hour like Don Draper at Nautilus South Beach