Nicki Minaj was looking for men with $100 in their pockets at LIV. Did she find any?

Nicki Minaj at LIV looking for men with $100 in their pockets. Did she find any?

After Future brought out his surprise guest Nicki Minaj Sunday at the closing of the Rolling Loud festival, the duo wasn’t done for the night. Minaj sang her Migos/Cardi B. collab “MotorSport,” and her new single “Chun-Li,” then she and Future headed straight to LIV where they hung out in the VIP stage area.

Minaj, in a skin tight black dress, Chanel cuffs, diamonds and antenna buns, had her moment on the mic, singing and dancing to her songs. Then she told the crowd that if any of the guys had $100 in their pockets to make some noise. She was met with sad silence. But who carries cash these days?

Minaj, who “seemed to get overheated,” according to our spy, had her own pink handheld fan she cooled off with until she and Future left the club around 4 a.m.

Singer Teyana Taylor and husband, Sacramento Kings player Iman Shumpert were also seen partying at LIV after hanging out at the LIV Skyloft at Rolling Loud earlier that night.