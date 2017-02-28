Is Nicki Minaj filming a Remy Ma diss track with Future on Miami Beach?

Nicki Minaj was spotted filming a music video with fellow rapper Future on Miami Beach on Monday, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

But there is still no telling whether she plans to respond to Remy Ma’s seven-minute diss track, which dropped over the weekend. Remy Ma was released from jail in 2014 after serving a six-year sentence for assault.

One could say her Nicki Minaj diss was criminal. In the record, which features the track “Ether” from Nas’ classic Jay-Z diss, Remy Ma discusses the alleged souring of Nicki Minaj’s butt implants.

Talkin’ about bringin’ knives to a fight with guns

When the only shot you ever took was in your buns

Nicki’s backside was on full display in a strappy red bikini Monday. She appeared in a video posted to her Instagram with Future who says the two are in a secret location.

…except every Miamian knows the dirty brick pavement that lines Ocean Drive, so no. Photos posted Tuesday show Nicki Minaj in bedazzled lingerie with knee-high Giannvito Rossi sandals and a fur coat. The outfit doesn’t make complete sense, considering that we’ve been experiencing late spring temperatures, but whatever.

The point here is that it’s been an entire weekend and Nicki Minaj has yet to respond to Remy Ma. All she’s done is post pictures to Instagram and haggle Trey Songz about taking too long to explicitly deny sex rumors.

Where 👏 are 👏 the👏 bars?

For the record, Nicki came for Remy in Gucci Mane’s “Make Love,” released February 24, saying “You see, silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap/You gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques.”

I mean, selling records is cool, but that’s not it, according to Remy Ma:

And to be the Queen of Rap, you gotta actually rap

The whole industry know that your sh- – is a wrap

So is Minaj’s career over? Unlikely, but we hope for the sake of rap beefs that she’s working on some decent comeback during her Miami Beach glitz.