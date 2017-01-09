What happened? Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are done, just days after they were together (but not really, apparently) in Miami for New Year’s Eve appearances. Minaj tweeted late last week: “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon.” At the last minute, Minaj replaced Jennifer Lopez as the E11even entertainment club headliner.

Dream nightclub Instagrammed that Meek was playing at its venue, across the causeway.

2 Days left!!! Ring in the New Year with @meekmill LIVE! Limited tables are still available don't wait until the last minute this event will sellout! A video posted by dreammiamifl (@dreammiamifl) on Dec 29, 2016 at 8:17pm PST

Seems The Magic City isn’t for lovers, at least not these two.