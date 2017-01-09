After NYE in Miami, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are officially done
What happened? Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are done, just days after they were together (but not really, apparently) in Miami for New Year’s Eve appearances. Minaj tweeted late last week: “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon.” At the last minute, Minaj replaced Jennifer Lopez as the E11even entertainment club headliner.
Dream nightclub Instagrammed that Meek was playing at its venue, across the causeway.
Seems The Magic City isn’t for lovers, at least not these two.
