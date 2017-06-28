Posted on

Nickelodeon star: Put down your cellphones and read a damn book

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Victoria Justice wants you to put down your phones for a moment — and pick up a book. A real, actual book with paper pages and ink!

The onetime Nickelodeon star (“Victorious”) was at Joseph C. Carter Park |in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning to introduce Jet Blue’s Soar with Reading program.

On site at the gymnasium were vending machines that popped out free children’s books, including “Magic Tree House,” by Mary Pope Osborne, who, along with Justice, posed with kids from nearby summer programs. JetBlue has also placed machines elsewhere in FLL — at Osswald Park, Edgar P. Mills Multi-Purpose Center and the Riverland Branch Library.

“I think this is great and am happy to be involved,” said Justice of the program, a partnership between JetBlue and Random House that goes through Aug. 31. “I absolutely love reading and have since I was a little girl.”

One of the Hollywood, Florida, native’s first faves was 1992’s “Rainbow Fish and the Big Blue Whale,” by Marcus Pfister, she said. But these days the 24-year-old singer/actress is digging into more adult fare. “I have to admit I can’t put down a biography on Charles Manson. He fascinates me. I like true crime.”

Sign up for mobile updates by texting “SOAR to 77948.” More info: http://www.soarwithreading.com

