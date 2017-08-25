Nick Gordon catches a break; domestic violence charges dropped

Nick Gordon is a free man.

Florida prosecutors have dropped all domestic battery and false imprisonment charges against Bobbi Kristina Brown’s onetime boyfriend, TMZ reports.

Back in June, Gordon was arrested in Sanford after an argument with his then girlfriend Laura Leal, who told The Daily Mail that he punched her so hard that she saw stars.

TMZ adds the case was dropped because Leal is not cooperating with investigators.

Can't believe it's been 5years.. I miss you. I know you and Kriss are enjoying each other up there. RIH pic.twitter.com/xPnwnPIpHl — Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) February 11, 2017

Gordon still has legal issues, having been found legally responsible Brown’s death in a wrongful death lawsuit and was ordered to pay her family $36 million in damages.

Brown was found unconscious in a bathtub in her Georgia home on Jan. 31, 2015. After months is a coma, the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown died in July at age 22.

On his Twitter account, he still has Whitney and Bobbi Kristina as his cover photo.