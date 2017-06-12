Bobbi Kristina’s onetime boyfriend Nick Gordon arrested in Florida

More scandal for Nick Gordon.

The ex-boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown was arrested over the weekend for domestic battery and false imprisonment. He appeared in court on Sunday and had his bail set at $15,500.

A Sanford Police report says Gordon and Laura Leal began arguing on Saturday at his mother’s home in Sanford, Florida At some point, he began “hitting and punching her in the face and the back of the head with a closed fist.”

Leal told The Daily Mail that Gordon punched her so hard that she saw stars. She fought back, and was able to run into Gordon’s mother’s room and wake her up; 911 was soon called.