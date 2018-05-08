NFL star Antonio Brown just showed off his insane 12 bedroom Miami mansion. We want his life.

Antonio Brown has an insane sneaker collection.

On Monday’s edition of “Complex Closets,” host Joe La Puma joined the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver as he showed off his kicks collection (and 12-room mansion in Miami). The dude has a ridiculous amount, including Yeezys, Balenciagas, rare Air Jordans and more.

His crib has 12 bedrooms, and includes a synagogue (“I have a lot of Jewish friends,” says the wide receiver).

“Complex Closets,” which is an extension of the popular e-series Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping,” provides an intimate look at sports stars’ most prized possessions that they wear.

Over the years, “Sneaker Shopping” has featured everyone from Kevin Hart, Roger Federer, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Rita Ora and DJ Khaled, all sharing thoughts on their lives, careers and personal style through the lens of (you guessed it) sneakers.

“Comfortability is everything,” the South Florida native says of his shoes. “But you gotta make a statement.”

Brown also talks about fellow athletes like LeBron James, and how special it was when he played for the Miami Heat.

“We still hope he might come back,” the football player joked of the current Cleveland Cavaliers star. “Save a little on taxes in Miami.”

We caught up with All-Pro Steelers WR Antonio Brown (@AB84) at his insane Miami home for a brand new episode of 'Complex Closets.' WATCH: https://t.co/sahYg96dHM pic.twitter.com/44kAiv1bIP — Complex (@Complex) May 7, 2018