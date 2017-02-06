Posted on

New Trader Joe’s outpost to open in South Beach

TraderJoes440.jpg
By Amy Reyes For miami.com

Remember when the Trader Joe’s opened up in Pinecrest in 2013. The massive lines that backed up on US1? The waiting in line to get parking? It was almost as epic as the grand opening of Ikea in Sunrise or that H&M pop up shop on Lincoln Road.

Well, get ready for another mind-blowing opening because The Real Deal just reported that a new Trader Joe’s is popping up inside a mixed use building located on Alton Road and West Avenue. The new Trader Joe’s is slated to open later in 2018 and will occupy 11,500 square feet of space.

That means more space to store their delicious Cookie Butter.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We've changed a ton of stuff, and we'd love to know what you think.

