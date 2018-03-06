Kylie Jenner made a rare appearance at Seaspice Miami since becoming a mom. Arriving by boat with beau Rapper Travis Scott sans daughter Stormi, they had brunch on their private terrace, AIR. Kylie hid her signature pout in a hoodie as she snuck past guests to get to the private area where the couple and friends enjoyed the seafood tower, pizzettas and pasta, washed down by sparkling water for Kylie and Rosé Piscine and champagne for the rest

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be new parents but they made sure they carved out some couple time while in Miami over the weekend.

The reality star and rapper made an appearance at Seaspice, where they arrived via Dave Grutman’s yacht, the SS Groot) looking super cozy and romantic) then brunched on their very own private terrace.

Jenner hid her signature pout in a hoodie as she snuck past guests to get to the exclusive area where the couple met up with friends.

Insiders tell Miami.com that the group ordered the seafood tower, pizzettas and pasta, washed down by sparkling water for the 20 year old lip kit mogul and Rosé Piscine and champagne for the other folks in the party.

Baby Stormi was nowhere in sight. Maybe momager Kris Jenner is helping out with childcare?

The UK’s Sun reports it was a quick trip.

“Travis was already in Miami, but Kylie flew in, went on the boat trip with their friends, had some drinks and relaxed for a few hours, then went straight back to LA,” a source told the outlet.

