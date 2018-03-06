New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott step out in Miami. So where was Stormi?
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be new parents but they made sure they carved out some couple time while in Miami over the weekend.
The reality star and rapper made an appearance at Seaspice, where they arrived via Dave Grutman’s yacht, the SS Groot) looking super cozy and romantic) then brunched on their very own private terrace.
Jenner hid her signature pout in a hoodie as she snuck past guests to get to the exclusive area where the couple met up with friends.
Insiders tell Miami.com that the group ordered the seafood tower, pizzettas and pasta, washed down by sparkling water for the 20 year old lip kit mogul and Rosé Piscine and champagne for the other folks in the party.
Baby Stormi was nowhere in sight. Maybe momager Kris Jenner is helping out with childcare?
The UK’s Sun reports it was a quick trip.
“Travis was already in Miami, but Kylie flew in, went on the boat trip with their friends, had some drinks and relaxed for a few hours, then went straight back to LA,” a source told the outlet.