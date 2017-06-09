Nas parties in Miami Beach. Bottles pop (but no album drops)

We're glad you're here, Nas - but we really want to hear that new album.

While we wait for him to drop his long anticipated 11th album, Nas, who kinda, sorta hinted to the NYT that he may be releasing it soonish, partied Thursday night at Story.

Hosted by Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege, the party kicked off with a parade of Hennessy Privilege bottles set to the tune of Nas’s hit songs “Hate Me Now” and “Oochie Wally.”

Throughout the night, despite how grim he looks in these pictures, Nas showed love to his fans by taking pictures with them.

When he’s not working on that long awaited album, Nas has become something of a food promoter in NYC as an investor in chicken and waffle spot Sweet Chick and as a frequent customer and Instagrammer of Brooklyn Caribbean hot spot Pearl’s Bake & Shark, owned by the wife of his Sweet Chick biz partner.

But while he gets around NYC’s restaurants, he has no plans to pop anything in Miami other than bottles as of now – as far as we know.

He may look bored, but Nas was all about the fans Thursday night at Story.