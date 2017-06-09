Posted on

Nas parties in Miami Beach. Bottles pop (but no album drops)

We're glad you're here, Nas - but we really want to hear that new album.World Red Eye
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

While we wait for him to drop his long anticipated 11th album, Nas, who kinda, sorta hinted to the NYT that he may be releasing it soonish, partied Thursday night at Story. 

Hosted by Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege, the party kicked off with a parade of Hennessy Privilege bottles set to the tune of Nas’s hit songs “Hate Me Now” and “Oochie Wally.”

Throughout the night, despite how grim he looks in these pictures, Nas showed love to his fans by taking pictures with them.

When he’s not working on that long awaited album, Nas has become something of a food promoter in NYC as an investor in chicken and waffle spot Sweet Chick and as a frequent customer and Instagrammer of Brooklyn Caribbean hot spot Pearl’s Bake & Shark, owned by the wife of his Sweet Chick biz partner.

But while he gets around NYC’s restaurants, he has no plans to pop anything in Miami other than bottles as of now – as far as we know. 

He may look bored, but Nas was all about the fans Thursday night at Story.

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Faena is hosting the classiest rollerskating sesh ever. And it’s free!
Overtown’s back and it’s time to explore. We tell you where to go and what to look forward to

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
What if Wonder Woman was from Miami?
Miami Guide
Best Places To Hike Around Miami
The ‘Moonlight Effect’: Local film festivals celebrate Miami talent
Tourists Where to Find the Best Ice Cream in Miami for National Chocolate Ice Cream Day
What to do in Miami when it’s rainy outside but you just can’t stay home any longer
Luis Fonsi on his chart-topper ‘Despacito’: ‘Nobody really predicts a worldwide hit.’
Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour
Tourists These are the best reviewed restaurants of 2017 — so far
Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017
Photo Gallery: Shantall Lacayo and Custo Barcelona runway shows at Miami Fashion Week