Nas and Ms. Lauryn Hill are coming to Miami. Are you sure about this Nas?

Singer Lauryn Hill performs at Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" Concert at the Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rap super star Nas and the Grammy Award-winning singer Ms. Lauryn Hill are teaming up to co-headline a tour that kicks off in Chicago on Sept. 7.

The tour will include special guests like comic Hannibal Burress, who we most recently saw as a hacker/shark attack victim in the new “Baywatch” movie, plus reggae artist Chronixx.

Ms. Lauryn Hill has made headlines in years past for what fans would call “unprofessional” behavior – showing up late, canceling shows at the last minute or missing them all together. (Some people are still salty about UM Homecoming 2010.) But Ms. Lauryn Hill famously dismissed the complaints, explaining that “the challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn’t easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others.”

Nas and Lauryn Hill have been buddies since the days of their collaboration “If I Ruled the World.” The internet has nothing to say about Nas’ ability to show up for concerts, so that is a good sign. Maybe his punctuality will prove to be contagious.

The tour will visit 17 cities across the United States and Canada, stopping in Miami’s Bayfront Park on Sept. 22.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31 through 10 p.m. Thursday, June 1 for Citi card members through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

The rest of us will have to get our tickets at LiveNation.com being 10 a.m. Friday, June 2.