Nailed it! Watch this Fifth Harmony singer channel Amy Winehouse

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Singer Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony attends Beautycon Festival NYC 2017 - Portraits at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on May 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for Beautycon)Lauren Jauregui
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

She may be a global pop star but Lauren Jauregui is also a pretty good mimic.

On a preview clip of  Thursday’s Fifth Harmony-themed episode of Lip Sync Battle, the Miami singer rocks a mean Amy Winehouse impression.

The 21-year-old, in a signature beehive wig and tight black dress, pretends to belt out the late R&B singer’s most famous track, 2006’s “Rehab.”

Judge Chrissy Teigen, who obviously loves the British crooner who died of alcohol intoxication in 2011, was unusually serious.

“Guys, I have no jokes. I am still the biggest Amy Winehouse fan; just beautiful music,” the model told her. “You absolutely embody her. Look at you! You look so good.”

Fifth Harmony bandmate Normani Kordei agreed:  “She looks just like her!”

 The show airs at 10 p.m. on The Paramount Network.

 

 

