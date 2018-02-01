Posted on

Nailed it! Watch this Fifth Harmony singer channel a dead music icon

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Singer Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony attends Beautycon Festival NYC 2017 - Portraits at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on May 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for Beautycon)Lauren Jauregui
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

She may be a global pop star but Lauren Jauregui is also a pretty good mimic.

On a preview clip of  Thursday’s Fifth Harmony-themed episode of Lip Sync Battle, the Miami singer rocks a mean Amy Winehouse impression.

The 21-year-old, in a signature beehive wig and tight black dress, pretends to belt out the late R&B singer’s most famous track, 2006’s “Rehab.”

Judge Chrissy Teigen, who obviously loves the British crooner who died of alcohol intoxication in 2011, was unusually serious.

“Guys, I have no jokes. I am still the biggest Amy Winehouse fan; just beautiful music,” the model told her. “You absolutely embody her. Look at you! You look so good.”

Fifth Harmony bandmate Normani Kordei agreed:  “She looks just like her!”

 The show airs at 10 p.m. on The Paramount Network.

 

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
Tourists How to spend four days island hopping in the Florida Keys
Carnaval Miami is more than just the Calle Ocho festival. We’ll prove it to you.
Tourists There’s a Publix musical. Now can someone write one about these Miami institutions?
Miami Guide
So MiamiEmpanadas are the perfect food. Here’s where to find these magical snacks in Miami.
Bend it like Beckham? A guide to Miami’s coolest soccer fields
A how-to guide to having the blackest Black History Month ever