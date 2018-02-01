Nailed it! Watch this Fifth Harmony singer channel a dead music icon
She may be a global pop star but Lauren Jauregui is also a pretty good mimic.
On a preview clip of Thursday’s Fifth Harmony-themed episode of Lip Sync Battle, the Miami singer rocks a mean Amy Winehouse impression.
The 21-year-old, in a signature beehive wig and tight black dress, pretends to belt out the late R&B singer’s most famous track, 2006’s “Rehab.”
Judge Chrissy Teigen, who obviously loves the British crooner who died of alcohol intoxication in 2011, was unusually serious.
“Guys, I have no jokes. I am still the biggest Amy Winehouse fan; just beautiful music,” the model told her. “You absolutely embody her. Look at you! You look so good.”
Fifth Harmony bandmate Normani Kordei agreed: “She looks just like her!”
The show airs at 10 p.m. on The Paramount Network.
.@LaurenJauregui is soulful in her rendition of Amy Winehouse's classic hit "Rehab." pic.twitter.com/FngSMv9Obq
— Lip Sync Battle (@lsb) January 31, 2018