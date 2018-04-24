Myrka Dellanos just sucked up to Luis Miguel on Instagram. Are they back on?

Four words: Blast from the past.

What is up with Luis Miguel and Myrka Dellanos?

A social media post just spoke a thousand words.

Dellanos Instagrammed a picture of the two former flames looking way cozy and naturally, the Internet is now curious. Could a reconciliation be in the works? Or was the pic just publicity for the upcoming Miguel biopic?

Inquiring minds really want to know.

Because there’s definitely some affection still there.

Dellanos’ caption: “So happy to see the true story of Luis Miguel’s life told by him. He is a living legend, with a voice that is a gift from God and an unparalleled talent; we all know that. But he is also a kind man, with a great heart and much love to give.”

As for the photo, the throwback snap is apparently from when Miguel and Dellanos were serious, circa 2003. Taken in South Beach, it’s never been seen before, said the former “Primer Impacto” host.

“I give you this photo that has never been published but I like it because we look happy and tan!” she wrote of her former fiance.

Miguel, a notorious ladies man who has dated the likes of Mariah Carey and Daisy Fuentes, is rumored to be currently single.

In November, we heard the 48 year old crooner was dating Venezuelan journalist Desiree Ortiz Salswach, but that seems to have fizzled.

As for Dellanos, the 52 year old is apparently still single, after three failed marriages.

Hmmm.