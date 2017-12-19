Posted on

MTV’s reality show ‘Siesta Key’ is back for a second season — and Twitter seems happy

MTV
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

The beach is back.

MTV’s “Siesta Key.”

The show’s Facebook page just alerted viewers to tune in at 10 p.m. Jan. 15.

The show continues with the scantily clad 20 something crew doing what they do: fighting, loving, drinking and hitting the beach in the Sarasota area. This is not to be confused with MTV sister show “Floribama Shore,” which has a similar plot, cast and drinking behaviors.

The SK gang includes Alex (best known for his association with a shark dragging video), KelseyChloeGarrettJulietteBrandon andMadisson as well as some newbies.

According to MTV, this is the kind of drama you will be witnessing: Alex’s jaw getting wired shut; exes Kelsey and Garrett battling it out; and a love triangle between Brandon and Madisson.

Fans seemed pumped on Twitter. We can’t wait, either (we think).

