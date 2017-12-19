The beach is back.

MTV’s “Siesta Key.”

The show’s Facebook page just alerted viewers to tune in at 10 p.m. Jan. 15.

The show continues with the scantily clad 20 something crew doing what they do: fighting, loving, drinking and hitting the beach in the Sarasota area. This is not to be confused with MTV sister show “Floribama Shore,” which has a similar plot, cast and drinking behaviors.

The SK gang includes Alex (best known for his association with a shark dragging video), Kelsey, Chloe, Garrett, Juliette, Brandon and, Madisson as well as some newbies.

According to MTV, this is the kind of drama you will be witnessing: Alex’s jaw getting wired shut; exes Kelsey and Garrett battling it out; and a love triangle between Brandon and Madisson.

Fans seemed pumped on Twitter. We can’t wait, either (we think).

Hell yeah #SiestaKey szn 2 LETS GO — Danielle Annino (@DanielleAnnino) December 19, 2017

I'm always said if you dream, wish and pray for long enough the things you want to happen in life will happen. 4 weeks tonight, January 15th 2018, @SiestaKey returns for another fabulous season. Good things happen to those who wait 🙏🙏🙏 #SiestaKey — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) December 18, 2017