More Telemundo stars suspended for ‘inappropriate’ behavior

Several Telemundo presenters did gestures considered offensive to the Asian community to celebrate Mexico’s move to the round of 16 in the World Cup in Russia. But the controversy is just getting warmed up.

Now, several members of the cast of the successful narconovela “El Señor de los Cielos” are already paying the consequences of what the television network defined in a statement as “highly inappropriate behavior and contrary to our values.”

Excited by their passion for the World Cup after South Korea beat Germany, the Telemundo actors ridiculed the slanted shape of Asian people’s eyes.

Next, the Mexican actress Carmen Aub, who plays Rutila Casillas, daughter of the series’ protagonist Aurelio, broadcast the video on her Instagram account, which in a matter of seconds went viral.

The sanction against part of the superstar cast comes a day after Telemundo announced the indefinite suspension of chef James Tahhan of the morning show ‘Un Nuevo Día,’ who also stretched his eyes in a video and cried “Korean food for everyone!”

Faced with the storm of criticism, Aub was forced to apologize on social media.

Four other actors of the novela were sanctioned: David Ponce (El Skinny), Ivan Arana (Ismael), Alejandro Felix (Chatarro) and Antonio Lopez Torres (El Peluque). All of them will be temporarily suspended, Telemundo reported.

“The gestures on the part of our cast members of ‘El Señor de los Cielos‘ in a video posted on Instagram which referred to the football team in South Korea are totally offensive and insensitive to the Asian community,” said the company, which has the broadcast rights to the World Cup in Russia.

Also known for her roles in “Pasión Prohibida” and “Milagros de Navidad,” the star actress spoke “from the bottom of my heart because I think the video that I went up yesterday celebrating the triumph of Korea offended some people and I wanted to tell you that at no time was that was my intention. ”

She stressed that the only thing she feels for the people of South Korea is “gratitude because it is a country that has help Mexico a lot.”