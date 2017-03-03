Posted on

‘Moonlight’ stars modeling underwear for Calvin Klein

Courtesy Calvin Klein
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

The guys from “Moonlight” are a good-looking and fit as heck bunch, so much so that they are modeling now. A few of the film’s stars can be seen in Calvin Klein’s new spring campaign, thankfully some with not much clothing at all, fashion site Mic.com reports.

Our vote for most, um, chiseled goes to Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali.

Actually let’s not pick favorites: Also looking mighty fine in the spots are Trevante Rhodes and Ashton Sanders. So sultry (that couch shot, jeez).

The littlest model is Alex R. Hibbert, who giggles in the pictures and wears a T-shirt and flexes a mini bicep.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Top Spots For Indian Food In Miami
Tourists In praise of BOGOS. Wine BOGOS, that is.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists 11 New Things To Do On Your Next Key West Trip
Miami Guide
6 Coffee Table Books For Every Miami Household
8 Movies You Can’t Miss at the 2017 Miami Film Festival
March 5 is 305 Day. Here’s where to represent your city
Come to this party for the remixed classical music, stay for the drinks
Here’s a list of things you should do this weekend – March 3 – 5
March in Miami is complete madness. Check out all these events.
The 1920s are making a comeback in Miami — on a millionaire’s lawn
Laidback fun awaits you at these new Miami lounges
Tourists Which Miami hotels scored five-star ratings?