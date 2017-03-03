‘Moonlight’ stars modeling underwear for Calvin Klein

The guys from “Moonlight” are a good-looking and fit as heck bunch, so much so that they are modeling now. A few of the film’s stars can be seen in Calvin Klein’s new spring campaign , thankfully some with not much clothing at all, fashion site Mic.com reports.

Our vote for most, um, chiseled goes to Best Supporting Actor winner Mahershala Ali.

Actually let’s not pick favorites: Also looking mighty fine in the spots are Trevante Rhodes and Ashton Sanders. So sultry (that couch shot, jeez).

The littlest model is Alex R. Hibbert, who giggles in the pictures and wears a T-shirt and flexes a mini bicep.