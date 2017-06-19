Oscar winning ‘Moonlight’ star Mahershala Ali talks race in America

Mahershala Ali thinks we can still make this country great. Sort of.

After winning every award under the sun for his role in Miami set drama ‘Moonlight,’ the Best Supporting Actor winner has used his platform to speak up for love and tolerance.

And though he’s been placed on the terrorist watch list for having a Muslim name, he still believes that “in time the pendulum will swing in the right direction,” he tells the latest issue of GQ.

He got frank with the magazine’s Carvell Wallace.

“When suddenly you go from being followed in Barneys to being fawned over, it will mess with your head,” he tells the mag, adding he remembers being on subways and seeing people hide their rings. “Those experiences that you have from age 10, when you start getting these little messages that you are something to be feared.”