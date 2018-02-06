Montana Fishburne peed in front of an officer during her DUI arrest. Now she gets her day in court.

Montana Fishburne, daughter of actor Laurence Fishburne, was arrested on charges of DUI in Fort Lauderdale in March 2017.

The wayward daughter of actor Laurence Fishburne is due in a Broward County court Friday to plead guilty to charges pertaining to her DUI arrest on I-95 in March.

Montana Fishburne, 26, whose dad is most famous for his role as the Zen-like Morpheus in “The Matrix,” has been ordered to show up in the courtroom of Judge Kenneth Gottlieb to face the music about 9 a.m.

Court records don’t show the charge she is expected to plead to and her lawyer isn’t responding to attempts to obtain comment.

But if Fishburne had gone to trial on the six original charges, including three misdemeanors for DUI and DUI with property damage, she could’ve faced time behind bars.

The dashboard video of the former porn star’s arrest on the side of I-95 on March 11. 2017, became viral.

Police dash cam video shows Montana Fishburne’s DUI arrest Montana Fishburne, the 25-year-old daughter of ‘Matrix’ star Laurence Fishburne, was arrested on March 11, 2017 after a Fort Lauderdale crash and charged with DUI. Edited by Pierre Taylor Florida Highway Patrol

May 02, 2017 State troopers responded to two minor crashes on the highway shortly after midnight and allegedly found an open bottle of wine on the floor of Fishburne’s rented car. In time, she allegedly blew a .18 and .17 on Breathalyzer tests, more than twice the state limit. Fishburne’s gentle verbal jousting with Trooper Juan Pinzon made the 22-minute video of her field sobriety tests must-see-tv. At one point, a handcuffed Fishburne is seen lifting up her dress above her v-string panty and squatting by the side of the highway to relieve herself. In November, Fishburne’s attorney filed papers with the court showing she was in substance abuse treatment in California. Montana Fishburne first made news in 2010 when she acted in several porn videos. While acknowledging her dad was hurt, she said she agreed to have sex on camera in an attempt to become the next Kim Kardashian. Montana is Laurence Fishburne’s daughter with fellow actress Hajan O. Moss. Video captures Montana Fishburne being driven to the police station Montana Fishburne, daughter of actor Lawrence Fishburne, is captured on video inside a police cruiser after being arrested for suspicion of drunk driving. Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol