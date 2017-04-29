Bella Hadid was one of the lucky ones; she missed the Fyre fest debacle

Bella Hadid has to be breathing a huge sigh of relief.

The model made the fateful decision to stay in Miami and blow off her trip to the Bahamas to the disastrous Fyre Festival. Paparazzi got pics of her poolside on Friday.

Ironically she was one of a handful of celebs who promoted Ja Rule’s festival, which turned into a scene out of a horror movie with unhygienic conditions, FEMA tents and feral dogs roaming about.

Hadid along with fellow catwalker Elsa Hosk, reality star Kendall Jenner and actress Emily Ratajkowski were invited by the rapper to a private island in the Exumas in December as his VIPs. Very Important People: Hmm.

Many of her friends and colleagues are still stranded.

Ja Rule feels horrible, writing a statement on Twitter.

#BellaHadid & #FannyBourdetteDonon in Miami. A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahnews) on Apr 28, 2017 at 10:22pm PDT

“We are working right now on getting everyone of [sic] the island SAFE. That is my immediate concern,” he wrote. “It was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting. I don’t know how everything went so left but I’m working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded … I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT … but I’m taking responsibility I’m deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this.”

Bella’s Instagram was unusually quiet, posting nothing about the fest or her Miami getaway.

Her fan site did show her looking pretty happy (relieved?) though.