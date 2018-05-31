Miley Cyrus is dealing with one hot mess of a lawsuit. And it’s got a Miami connection.

OK, granted, so “We Can’t Stop” is a pretty good song.

Miley Cyrus’ 2013 reggae tinged single got pretty good mileage: It reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reportedly earned the pop star an estimated $65 million worldwide.

Now a lesser known performer wants a piece of the pie.

Jamaican artist Flourgon has slapped the former “Hannah Montana” star and Sony Music with a suit for, um, borrowing from his 1988 song, “We Run Things.”

We listened to both and if you pay close attention, you may hear a slight similarity, especially with the grammatically incorrect lyrics.

On hers, Cyrus sings: “We run things, things don’t run we.”

On his, Flourgon sings: “We run things, things no run we.”

Hmmm.

Whether or not this was a humongous coincidence, Flourgon (born Michael May) wants payback, three decades later.

The Caribbean songwriter has lawyered up big time. He’s repped by Miami’s own Carol N. Green-Von Kaul, a specialist in intellectual property who has teamed with high-profile trial attorney Willie E. Gary. That’s a lot of legal brawn right there.

For Green-Von Kaul, the case is personal.

“Flourgon is an icon directly associated with my Jamaican heritage,” she said.

“The defendants’ theft and misappropriation of plaintiff Flourgon’s original protected content have unjustly enriched the defenders to the economic and professional detriment and exclusion of our client,” added Gary.

The suit, filed in March in NYC, seeks $300 million for copyright infringement and misappropriation of protected musical content. It also names RCA Records, a Sony label, as well as the producers of “We Can’t Stop.”

According to the Jamaica Observer, the legal team has been contacted by Sony for a mediation and are currently “working on a date.”

This is a hot mess for Cyrus, but hardly the only legal issue the twerking expert has right now.

“The Last Song” star is also being accused of committing perjury in the lawsuit over her sister Brandi’s German Shepherd allegedly attacking model Yolande Ngom back in 2014.