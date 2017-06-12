Sister act: Miley and Noah Cyrus together on stage at iHeartSummer concert

It’s not every day you get to see two sisters on the same stage.

The crowd was treated to some family loving at the iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend concert at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach.

On Saturday Miley Cyrus and her little sister Noah Cyrus hit the outdoor stage to douse the audience with a huge water gun.

Earlier in the day, Miley, her hair two toned, long and frizzy, led a cooking demonstration in front of La Cote Restaurant.

sista sistaaaa feelin the mf love 💛💛💛🖤🖤🖤💛💛💛 @mileycyrus #iHeartSummer17 @iheartradio A post shared by NC (@noahcyrus) on Jun 10, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

A few hours later, Noah walked the blue carpet backstage and told press that she felt very inspired by the “Hannah Montana” star.

“She’s older than I am and can kind of show me how it’s done,” said Noah, 17 of the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 24. The teen wore mom jeans, a sparkly sports bra top, a yellow Playboy jacket and yellow Fenty Puma by Rihanna boots. “I am really comfortable!” she said.

Miley, dressed in Daisy Dukes and thigh high boots, was also backstage but only posed for cameras and did not talk to reporters. She greeted her sister with a kiss, then hopped on a huge inflatable swan pool float for photographers. “I could not wait to get on that thing,” she was overheard saying.

Though the siblings don’t have similar speaking voices, their singing voices are almost identical.

Noah’s most current song is “I’m Stuck,” which she performed later, wearing fish net stockings and a long sweatshirt. Her debut album, NC-17, is due out soon she said.