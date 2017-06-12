Posted on

Sister act: Miley and Noah Cyrus together on stage at iHeartSummer concert

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

It’s not every day you get to see two sisters on the same stage.

The crowd was treated to some family loving at the iHeartSummer ’17 Weekend concert at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach.

On Saturday Miley Cyrus and her little sister Noah Cyrus hit the outdoor stage to douse the audience with a huge water gun.

Earlier in the day, Miley, her hair two toned, long and frizzy, led a cooking demonstration in front of La Cote Restaurant. 

A few hours later, Noah walked the blue carpet backstage and told press that she felt very inspired by the “Hannah Montana” star. 

“She’s older than I am and can kind of show me how it’s done,” said Noah, 17 of the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 24. The teen wore mom jeans, a sparkly sports bra top, a yellow Playboy jacket and yellow Fenty Puma by Rihanna boots. “I am really comfortable!” she said. 

Miley, dressed in Daisy Dukes and thigh high boots, was also backstage but only posed for cameras and did not talk to reporters. She greeted her sister with a kiss, then hopped on a huge inflatable swan pool float for photographers. “I could not wait to get on that thing,” she was overheard saying.  

Though the siblings don’t have similar speaking voices, their singing voices are almost identical.

Noah’s most current song is “I’m Stuck,” which she performed later, wearing fish net stockings and a long sweatshirt. Her debut album, NC-17, is due out soon she said.

 

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

You probably can’t join this new dating app, but don’t call it ‘elitist’
Overtown’s back and it’s time to explore. We tell you where to go and what to look forward to

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
What if Wonder Woman was from Miami?
Miami Guide
Top Spots For Indian Food In Miami
The ‘Moonlight Effect’: Local film festivals celebrate Miami talent
What to do in Miami when it’s rainy outside but you just can’t stay home any longer
Luis Fonsi on his chart-topper ‘Despacito’: ‘Nobody really predicts a worldwide hit.’
Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour
Tourists These are the best reviewed restaurants of 2017 — so far
Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017
Photo Gallery: Shantall Lacayo and Custo Barcelona runway shows at Miami Fashion Week
Tourists The Miami Dolphins are having cheerleaders tryouts. We take a look at old uniforms