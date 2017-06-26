Posted on

Keleigh Sperry steps up to the plate for her troubled boyfriend Miles Teller

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Way to be an awesome girlfriend.

Miles Teller, who has this amazingly hot girlfriend, stepped up to help the actor out the other day. 

Spritz spritz Bish

A post shared by Keleigh Sperry (@keleigh_sperry) on

The model has been with the Whiplash star since 2013 and really knows what commitment is about.

After Teller was arrested earlier this month on a public disorderly charge in San Diego, Sperry decided to go on with the show.

She flew to Miami to attend the Berman Law Group’s Berman Family Foundation benefit in Boca Raton in Teller’s stead.

That’s not all she did. Perry also rocked a bikini on the beach and indulged in some down time.

Hope Teller appreciates her sacrifices. 

Remember when she was in that car accident with him late last year? 

His truck was totaled but they were OK. 

Day-um. Can we say marriage material, Miles?

Comments

