Miles Teller, set for MLB game in Miami, arrested for public intoxication

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Sunday Funday. Not so much for “Whiplash” star Miles Teller. What started out as your average Saturday night out in San Diego with the boys turned into time behind bars for the actor. According the Los Angeles Times, the “War Dogs” star was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Officer Billy Hernandez of the San Diego Police Department told the newspaper that Teller, 30, was showing signs of alcohol abuse, swaying and slurring.

When the cop began questioning Teller — who attended high school in Lecanto, Florida — the dude almost fell on his face.

He was carted off to a detox center “based on him not being able to care for his own safety,” Hernandez said. But once he got there, was combative.

So that’s when he was booked; it took Teller about four hours to dry out. He was released without bail.

 

Question: Can he behave while in Miami? He is slated to compete in the MLB All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game at Marlins Park July 9.

