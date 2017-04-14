Has ‘Fast and Furious’ made its way to Cuba? Of course.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Nathalie Emmanuel in "The Fate of the Furious." (Universal Pictures via AP)

Michelle Rodriguez, of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, is an enthusiastic traveler in the successful film series and in real life.

The actress shared her personal experience in Cuba in a video posted to Facebook just ahead of Friday’s release of “The Fate of the Furious,” which is the eighth installment of the series.

The country’s architecture, dance and passion for life were fodder for her bilingual commentary. And, of course, she spoke with some mechanics about cars and “Fast and Furious.”

“Do you like the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise?” she asked a mechanic, dressed in a tank and blue work overalls.

“The movies?” he asked.

Then he tilted his head and lifted his palms, earning a hearty laugh from Rodriguez. His face said it all.

This is Cuba, baby. 🇨🇺❤️ #F8 Posted by Michelle Rodriguez on Tuesday, April 4, 2017

The opening scenes of “The Fate of the Furious” were shot in Cuba, the communist country that forced heavy migration to Miami for decades.

The franchise has been filmed in various places around the globe, including California, Tokyo, the Dominican Republic, Rio de Janeiro and Abu Dhabi.

In February, Vin Diesel announced the release dates for the ninth and tenth installments in the series. We can expect new movies in April 2019 and April 2021.

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Feb 2, 2016 at 10:51pm PST

