Posted on

Has ‘Fast and Furious’ made its way to Cuba? Of course.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Nathalie Emmanuel in "The Fate of the Furious." (Universal Pictures via AP)
By Chloe Herring For miami.com

Michelle Rodriguez, of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, is an enthusiastic traveler in the successful film series and in real life.

The actress shared her personal experience in Cuba in a video posted to Facebook just ahead of Friday’s release of “The Fate of the Furious,” which is the eighth installment of the series.

The country’s architecture, dance and passion for life were fodder for her bilingual commentary. And, of course, she spoke with some mechanics about cars and “Fast and Furious.”

“Do you like the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise?” she asked a mechanic, dressed in a tank and blue work overalls.

“The movies?” he asked.

Then he tilted his head and lifted his palms, earning a hearty laugh from Rodriguez. His face said it all.

This is Cuba, baby. 🇨🇺❤️ #F8

Posted by Michelle Rodriguez on Tuesday, April 4, 2017

The opening scenes of “The Fate of the Furious” were shot in Cuba, the communist country that forced heavy migration to Miami for decades.

The franchise has been filmed in various places around the globe, including California, Tokyo, the Dominican Republic, Rio de Janeiro and Abu Dhabi.

In February, Vin Diesel announced the release dates for the ninth and tenth installments in the series. We can expect new movies in April 2019 and April 2021.

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Tired yet?

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

‘The Fate of the Furious’ (PG-13)
Vin Diesel may play local restaurateur on the big screen

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Get your Easter brunch fix with these tasty menus
Miami Guide
20 great parks, 20 great outings
Miami celebrates Easter like a pro. Here are the best events
Here’s everything you need to know to save big at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair
Hialeah throws it back to the ’60s with classic cars and cocktails
There’s a new documentary about José Fernández. His mother calls it ‘truthful’
Tourists This Miami milkshake shop is a copy of his mom’s 1980s kitchen
Major summer savings at hotels from Miami to Orlando
Tourists Not into the big clubs? Hang at these new Miami bars and lounges.
Tourists Bar Nancy is Miami’s best artisanal cocktail dive yet