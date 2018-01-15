Michelle and Malia Obama’s mother daughter Saturday in Miami

Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama spent the weekend in Miami.

Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama was rocking a bikini and toned torso as she was snapped by paps on the beach Saturday outside of the fab Four Seasons at The Surf Club.

The 53-year-old Obama and her 19-year-old daughter Malia were, according to The Daily Mail, “surrounded by friends – including former Obama administration senior advisor Valerie Jarrett – and Secret Service personnel.”

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama, 53, looks sensational in a white bikini and cut-off shorts https://t.co/XdReF4cgOU — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) January 14, 2018

Obama’s white denim cut offs and bare belly, of course, has already sparked an internet debate on the ‘appropriateness’ of it. But we say if you’ve got it, flaunt it. Plus she’s not the First Lady anymore, she can wear whatever she wants.

Following their beach day, mom and daughter headed to Prime 112 before heading out of town.