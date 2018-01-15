Posted on

Michelle and Malia Obama’s mother daughter Saturday in Miami

Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama spent the weekend in Miami.Mark Wilson Getty Images
by Lesley AbravanelFor Miami.com

Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama was rocking a bikini and toned torso as she was snapped by paps on the beach Saturday outside of the fab Four Seasons at The Surf Club.

The 53-year-old Obama and her 19-year-old daughter Malia were, according to The Daily Mail, “surrounded by friends – including former Obama administration senior advisor Valerie Jarrett – and Secret Service personnel.”

Obama’s white denim cut offs and bare belly, of course, has already sparked an internet debate on the ‘appropriateness’ of it. But we say if you’ve got it, flaunt it. Plus she’s not the First Lady anymore, she can wear whatever she wants.

Following their beach day, mom and daughter headed to Prime 112 before heading out of town.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
What is open and what is closed in Miami on the MLK holiday
Cold weather is coming back, Miami. Are you ready this time?
Take a look at the bar that is replacing Segafredo Brickell
Miami Guide
So MiamiEmpanadas are the perfect food. Here’s where to find these magical snacks in Miami.
Here are the best spots to celebrate your birthday – even if you’re grown up
A Jazz Lover’s Guide to Miami