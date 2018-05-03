Posted on

Miami’s women are so fine they’ll make a man relocate, say Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias

Move to Miami
By Amy ReyesFor Miami.com

Miami’s indescribably beautiful women are the subject of Pitbull and Enrique Iglesia’s latest collaboration.

The song entitled “Move to Miami” celebrates the allure of Miami’s women and how their sensual moves will cause any red-blooded man to want to move to the 305. This phenomenon is well known to local women who spend any time on Ocean Drive during Spring Break, where Midwestern college boys are wont to falling madly in love with Miami girls after sharing two Call-A-Cabs at Wet Willies.

Iglesias posted the clip of the lyric video on Twitter, and it is also available on Youtube for anyone who wants to memorize the lyrics, which includes gems like “She’s got that ass, she gone make it clap.”

Let’s just hope this song does not create a cavalcade of bros moving to the 305 trying to scoop up our women. Lord knows we have enough traffic.

Comments

Tourists Little Havana’s Azúcar ice cream shop is opening a second location. But it’s not in Miami.
Follow the giant pink squid to this new sushi joint near Wynwood
Miami’s women are so fine they’ll make a man relocate, say Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias
Coconut Grove
Miami Guide
Coconut Grove, home to Miami history and wonder, offers these best places to explore
Eight months after Hurricane Irma, how are the Florida Keys doing?
After less than two years, both of these South Beach restaurants are closed