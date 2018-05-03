Miami’s women are so fine they’ll make a man relocate, say Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias

Miami’s indescribably beautiful women are the subject of Pitbull and Enrique Iglesia’s latest collaboration.

The song entitled “Move to Miami” celebrates the allure of Miami’s women and how their sensual moves will cause any red-blooded man to want to move to the 305. This phenomenon is well known to local women who spend any time on Ocean Drive during Spring Break, where Midwestern college boys are wont to falling madly in love with Miami girls after sharing two Call-A-Cabs at Wet Willies.

Iglesias posted the clip of the lyric video on Twitter, and it is also available on Youtube for anyone who wants to memorize the lyrics, which includes gems like “She’s got that ass, she gone make it clap.”

Let’s just hope this song does not create a cavalcade of bros moving to the 305 trying to scoop up our women. Lord knows we have enough traffic.