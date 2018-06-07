Posted on

Miami’s tourism heads want you to help lure visitors — with your social media posts

Miami’s tourism leaders are counting on locals to help them market Miami.

The new campaign, called “Found in Miami,” strives to give tourists a more authentic idea of what Miami-Dade has to offer — outside of the beaches and the nightclubs. The Found in Miami campaign originally launched in June 2017, but this new extension of it, announced Thursday, draws on submissions from locals.

The campaign will run through Aug. 31 and feature social media posts by Miamians showcasing their favorite Miami gems using the hashtag #FoundinMiami. The photos will be shared worldwide through the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s 52 global marketing offices.

William D. Talbert III, president and CEO of the tourism bureau, said the program aims to lure visitors — and their tourism dollars — into more Miami neighborhoods. The bureau has also had a hand in opening nearly 20 visitors centers scattered across the county with a similar objective in mind.

“Who better than Miami’s local community to convey the energy of Miami’s multicultural neighborhoods and unique, hidden experiences through photography and video — Miami locals are our natural ambassadors and story tellers,” Talbert said in a release.

As part of a survey of more than 1,280 travelers, the GMCVB said it found that travelers want to be able to connect more closely with Miami and its neighborhoods. It’s a trend across the travel industry and one of the visitor preferences that has helped catapult companies like Airbnb, whose slogan is “Live Like a Local,” into a global phenomenon.

The GMCVB will pick the most compelling submissions to use in digital advertising campaigns. Posts will also be featured on foundinmiami.com, which will also showcase neighborhood experience videos that will be added throughout the summer.

The overall Found in Miami campaign is a multimillion-dollar endeavor that includes social media, print and digital advertising, radio, bus-stop ads, a public relations campaign, an influencer strategy, celebrity engagement and a consumer experiential event in New York later this month.

