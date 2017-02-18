Posted on

Emeril Lagasse visits Sergio’s for Cooking Channel show

Sergio's
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Sergio’s, a Cuban favorite, will appear on Saturday’s episode of “Emeril’s Florida,” on the Cooking Channel.

Lagasse, who will also be at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival next week, visited the restaurant franchise over the summer to try oput the so-called La Flaca (The Skinny) menu.

According to a release, Sergio’s CEO Carlos Gazitua was excited when he got a call from the network informing him that the celebrity chef wanted to film there.

“Our La Flaca menu is unique for a Cuban restaurant,” Gazitua said. “It was fun to show Emeril how we came up with the healthy concept.”

Word is Lagasse loved the ropa vieja.

Emeril Lagasse

Lagasse also got to experience La Ventana, aka the window, where locals gather over a colada to discuss politics, news, business and probably Donald Trump.

Sergio’s will be featuring their croquetas at SOBEWFF at their Croquetas and Champagne event Feb. 25.

Sergio’s feature on the Cooking Channel airs at 2:30 p.m.

