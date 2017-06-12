Posted on

These two men won Tony Awards after Florida Legislature wanted to defund their arts high school

Alex Lacamoire, winner of the award for Best Orchestrations for “Dear Evan Hansen,” took home his third career Tony Award. He won the same award last year for "Hamilton."Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
By Carlos Frías For Miami.com

Two graduates of the Miami arts high school that the Florida Legislature threatened to de-fund this spring won Tony Awards Sunday night at Radio City Musical Hall for their work on Broadway.

Miami’s Alex Lacamoire, a New World School of the Arts alumnus who won a Tony for helping create the music to last year’s smash hit “Hamilton,” won his third Tony Award for best orchestration for “Dear Evan Hansen,” which went on to win best new musical.

Michael Aronov, a fellow New World graduate, won the Tony Award for best featured actor in a play for his portrayal of a tough, cocky negotiator in “Oslo,” which won for best new play.

“Last night was an amazing celebration for the 305 and for New World School of the Arts,” Lacamoire wrote the Miami Herald on Monday. “For Michael Aronov and I to win in the same year shows how magnificent it was to grow up with an arts education in Miami.”

READ MORE: How this Miami musician overcame hearing loss to help create the music to ‘Hamilton’

This spring, Tallahassee lawmakers cut $150,000 of funding from the downtown Miami arts school after first threatening to revoke its $650,000 state grant entirely.

A public outcry followed to save funding for the school whose graduates have gone on to create award-winning films and Broadway hits, including this year’s Oscar-winning film “Moonlight,” based on New World graduate Tarell Alvin McCraney’s play.

Michael Aronov, winner of the award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for “Oslo,” poses in the press room during the 2017 Tony Awards at 3 West Club on June 11, 2017 in New York City.Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

Lacamoire has said it was his education at New World that helped hone his talent. He was born with hearing loss and was nearly sent to a deaf school as a child before a combination of speech therapy and a love of music helped him work past his disability.

“It’s about overcoming a disability to the point where you don’t feel it’s a disability anymore,” he told the Herald last year.

Sunday’s was Lacamoire’s third Tony in three nominations, and each of the works he orchestrated went on to win best musical. He won his first best orchestration award for “In the Heights” in 2008. He also has won two Grammy awards for the cast albums of “Hamilton” and “In the Heights.”

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists These two men won Tony Awards after Florida Legislature wanted to defund their arts high school
You probably can’t join this new dating app, but don’t call it ‘elitist’

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Overtown’s back and it’s time to explore. We tell you where to go and what to look forward to
Miami Guide
This list of lunch spots in Downtown Miami will make you hungry
What if Wonder Woman was from Miami?
The ‘Moonlight Effect’: Local film festivals celebrate Miami talent
What to do in Miami when it’s rainy outside but you just can’t stay home any longer
Luis Fonsi on his chart-topper ‘Despacito’: ‘Nobody really predicts a worldwide hit.’
Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour
Tourists These are the best reviewed restaurants of 2017 — so far
Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017
Photo Gallery: Shantall Lacayo and Custo Barcelona runway shows at Miami Fashion Week