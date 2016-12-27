Beach goers play in the waves at Sunny Isles beach.

Miami sweated on Christmas but should cool down in time for New Year’s Eve.

After one of the hottest Decembers on record, this week will bring milder temperatures with lows dropping into the low 60s and high 50s on Thursday and Friday, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service. Clear and sunny skies are likely to see out the year, with little chance of rain after Tuesday.

But boaters should beware: Gusty winds with higher seas are expected Friday night going into Saturday.

On Christmas Day, Miami tied a record high with the mercury soaring to a high of 85. The last time it was that hot? 1941.

South Florida is lucky.

A major snowstorm closed roads and knocked out power across the Great Plains on Sunday and Monday. Now the storm is heading east into the Great Lakes and New England, according to National Public Radio.