Miami has its own “Cuban Kim Kardashian.” She’s facing a DUI charge.

At least one of her assets resembles the woman she tries to emulate. She posts racy photos of her grand derriere to millions of followers on Instagram. She refers to herself as the “Cuban Kim Kardashian.”

Sunday, Katherine Ferreiro added a mugshot to her portfolio — after blowing .198 in a breathylzer when police stopped her as she left downtown Miami’s Club E11EVEN, police said.

That’s more than twice the legal limit to be driving.

Ferreiro, 25, was charged with driving under the influence and fleeing police, who said she raced her white Range Rover through a stop sign at North Miami Avenue and Northeast 11th Street around 8:30 p.m., then kept driving after an officer signaled for her to pull over.

Ferreiro was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight correctional center Sunday night. By Monday afternoon, she was home.

Ferreiro blasts photos of herself in body-fitting workout gear and bikinis to her 5.3 million followers on an Instagram page titled Kathyzworld. She also recently posted a 2 minute and 39 second video on Youtube.com called “Meet the Cuban Kim Kardashian.”

On the video, Ferreiro is described as “a Cuban bikini babe who is vying to steal Kim Kardashian’s crown for possessing the curviest body in the U.S.” The video says Ferreiro spends her days selling cosmetics for skin care and her nights at the trendiest clubs in town.

It claims she has a “massive” following in Colombia.

Reached by cellphone Monday afternoon, Ferreiro said she doesn’t understand why the media is interested in her Sunday night arrest.

“People follow me because they like me and that’s it,” Ferreiro said. “I don’t understand why this is news.”

Late Monday afternoon Ferreiro’s Instagram page was made private.

Show Gallery Hide Gallery Screen grabs from Katherine Ferreiro's Instagram account depict the 25-year-old showing off her assets.

