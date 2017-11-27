‘Miami Vice’ was filmed in this North Miami studio. Now the property’s fate is uncertain.

Listed for sale for a cool $15 million is a huge piece of Miami’s pop culture history. Greenwich Studios, North Miami’s massive production facility that served as the set for shows like “Flipper” and “Miami Vice” and countless music videos by everyone from Whitney Houston and Madonna to Celine Dion and Julio Iglesias, is available for lease or sale.

Looks like North Miami’s Greenwich Studios is being sold

We contacted the studio’s manager Carlene Tiedmann, who initially said the studio wasn’t for sale, but a week later confirmed that the place is, in fact, available. Tiedmann sent us an email to that effect on Nov. 27:

For the first time in over two decades, SOUTH FLORIDA’S LARGEST STUDIO IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE OR LEASE/SALE.

THIS historic PROPERTY is CENTRALLY LOCATED IN NORTH MIAMI, JUST ONE BLOCK WEST OF THE MAIN ROAD US1/BISCAYNE BLVD. AND MINUTES FROM ALL MAJOR ROADS, INTERSTATE HIGHWAYS, AND AIRPORTS. Greenwich Studios has been an integral part of South Florida’s entertainment industry since it was founded by Ivan Tors IN THE 1960s for the hit television show “FLIPPER”, starring everyones BELOVED DOLPHIN!

The history is as rich as one of those late night infomercials selling DVDs of tv, movies and music days of yore. Even its website remains a low key, retro homage to the classics.

The announcement comes on the heels of North Miami announcing a film incentive program aimed at keeping movies here and not in Georgia or California, where they’ve been moving.

While the place has primarily been the site of telenovelas of late, Greenwich Studios was founded in the ’60s by movie producer Ivan Tors, who had a penchant for science fiction, underwater sequences, and stories involving animals. Tors, originally from Hungary, also made gems such as Zebra in the Kitchen (1965), Clarence, the Cross-Eyed Lion (1965) and, more interestingly,did the underwater filming for the James Bond classic Thunderball.

The studios also churned out movies like “Ace Ventura Pet Detective,” “The Birdcage,” “Strip Tease,” “Wild Things,””Stuck On You,” and “There’s Something About Mary.”