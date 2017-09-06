Miami transgender model stars in Fashion Week video

Transcending the norms of Beauty, "Made to Model" features high profile trans models breaking new ground

Debuting just in time for New York Fashion Week is “Made To Model: Trans Beauty in Fashion,” a video collab between Logo, VH1, and MTV that stars pioneering transgender models and those following in their footsteps for a photo shoot with Paper magazine creative director Drew Elliott. The video, which debuted today, Wednesday, September 6, also includes Miami-based Lauren Foster.

Logo

Foster, a transgender activist who has appeared in Vogue Mexico, is joined by her fellow pioneers Crimsona Kaiser, runway model for Valentino and Chanel and Tracey “Africa” Norman, the first African American transgender woman to model for Clairol in the early 70s whose career was effectively over when she was outed in the 80s but later welcomed back last year by Clairol for its “Color As Real As You Are” campaign.

The trio is joined by new school trans models Geena Rocero, Leyna Ramous, Carmen Carrera, Maya Monès, Torraine Futurum, and Rain Dove.

“This project was a dream and the room was full of love,” Foster told us.