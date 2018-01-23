Runners take over the MacArthur Causeway in both directions at the 2016 Miami Marathon.

On Sunday morning, while sane people slumber and dream, the runners will drag themselves from their comfortable beds.

They will gather in downtown Miami before the sun is up. They’ll run hard, and they’ll run far. And they will screw up traffic for anybody foolish enough to take to the roads of Miami, Miami Beach, Key Biscayne and Coconut Grove in the early morning hours.

The Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon kicks off at 6 a.m. Jan. 28, with 20,000 participants from 50 states and more than 80 countries. The course will take the runners from the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami and east across the MacArthur Causeway. They’ll run up the beach on Ocean Drive, down Collins Avenue, then over to Washington Avenue, then back across the Venetian Causeway.

The next leg stretches down North Miami Avenue, where runners in the half marathon will peel off to the finish line at Bayfront Park. The full marathon runners will continue south to Coconut Grove. On the way back, they’ll take a short spur on the Rickenbacker Causeway, then head to the same finish line.

The last mile for both sets of runners has changed this year and will include a loop around the Miami-Dade County Courthouse.

Drivers: Consider yourself warned.

Runners can still sign up for either race through Jan. 28. Registration prices through Sunday are $150 for the marathon and $135 for the half. Register here.

All participants are expected to be completely off the of the course by 2 p.m. for the reopening of the roads. Most of the roadways will be clear before then, however, due to the rolling reopening procedures, meaning once the throngs pass, the roads are open for traffic.

Roads will be closed and managed by the City of Miami, Miami Beach and Miami Dade Police Departments. It is recommended that the Julia Tuttle Causeway be utilized for access to and from Miami Beach until 10 a.m.

Here is the road closure schedule per the Miami Marathon’s website:

Biscayne Blvd (Sat 1/27) Northbound from Southeast 3rd Street to Northeast Second Street, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Biscayne Boulevard (Sun 1/28) Northbound from Southeast Third Street to Northeast 11th Terrace midnight-9 a.m.

Southeast First Street Eastbound from N. Miami Avenue to Biscayne Boulevard, 2:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

MacArthur Causeway Eastbound from Biscayne Boulevard to Alton Road/Fifth Street 5-8:10 a.m.

Alton Road/5th/South Pointe Drive NB/SB from Fifth Street to South Point Drive, 5-8:25 a.m.

Ocean Drive NB/SB from South Point Drive to 15th Street, 5:55-8:25 a.m.

Washington Avenue NB/SB from Seventh Street to 17th Street, 6-8:50 a.m.

Pennsylvania Ave NB/SB from Seventh Street to Eighth Street 6:10-9:00 a.m.

17th St westbound from Washington Avenue to Dade Boulevard 6:10-9:30 a.m.

Dade Boulevard westbound from West Ave Bridge to Venetian Causeway 6:10-10:00 a.m.

Venetian Causeway westbound from Purdy Avenue to Northeast 15th Street 6:10-10:00 a.m.

Northeast First Avenue NB/SB from Northeast 15th Street to Northeast 17th Street 6:10-10:15 a.m.

North Miami Avenue NB/SB from 17th Street to Southeast First Street 6:15-11:00 a.m.

South Miami Ave southbound from Southeast First Street to Southwest Eighth Street 6:30-10:30 a.m.

Southwest First Ave southbound from Southwest Eighth Street to Southwest 15th Road 6:45-11 a.m.

S Bayshore Drive NB/SB from Aviation Ave to McFarlane Road 7 a.m.-noon

Grand Ave westbound from Mary Street to Commodore Plaza 7 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.

Rickenbacker Causeway EB/WB from S Miami Ave to W Powell Bridge 7 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Brickell Avenue northbound from Southwest 26th Road to Southeast 15th Road 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

South Miami Ave northbound from Southeast 15th Road to Southeast First Street 7:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.