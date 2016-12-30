Posted on

Hey Miami, how about you don’t fire guns on New Year’s Eve?

bullet-408636_1920
By Amy Reyes For miami.com

Hey guys, how about we don’t fire our guns into the air at midnight on New Year’s Eve?

Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado says it’s dumb. Miami-Dade Commissioner Audrey Edmonson says it’s dumb. Even Pitbull has signed on to be the face of a campaign that says it’s dumb. 

Yesterday at a news conference in Liberty City those local leaders came together to remind people just how dumb it is to discharge firearms into the air.

The Miami Dade police is in crack down mode in a move to remind people how Newton’s Law of Gravity works. 

“What goes up will come down,” explained Pastor Dennis Jackson, Assistant Police Chief of Miami Dade Police at the conference. 

Read more about the campaign to end celebratory gunfire at the Miami Herald.com

