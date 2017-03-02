A photo of the quintessential Miami band Bacilos in 2001. The group was made up of band leader Jorge Villamizar, center, with Jose Javier (J.J.) Freire, left, and Andre Lopes.

The beloved and innovative Miami Latin trio Bacilos, which disbanded in 2007 to the distress of those who liked their smart and melodic Latin pop music, is reuniting, says Billboard Magazine. A new single could be out as soon as April, with a tour coming soon, the group’s new manager, Jose Puig of 2PK Entertainment, tells the magazine.

Bacilos was a made-in-Miami combination, led by Colombian songwriter Jorge Villamizar, with bassist Andre Lopes, of Brazil, and Puerto Rican drummer Jose Javier Freire. Their music boasted catchy melodies, clever lyrics, and a blessedly grown-up, often wry sensibility, and garnered them several Grammy and Latin Grammy awards and slots on album sales and radio airplay charts.

Bacilos was jubilant at the 2003 Latin Grammys when they won for Best Pop Album by a Duo or Group. Raul Rubiera

In the early 2000’s Bacilos were standard bearers for a new Miami Latin pop scene. Favorite songs included “Pasos de Gigante,” “Caraluna,” “Tabaco y Chanel,” and the hilarious “Mi Primer Millon,” about a star-struck musician who just wants to come to Miami, meet Emilio Estefan and Paulina Rubio, and get a “direct line to a heaven filled with stars.”