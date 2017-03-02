Miami Latin pop trio Bacilos reunites
The beloved and innovative Miami Latin trio Bacilos, which disbanded in 2007 to the distress of those who liked their smart and melodic Latin pop music, is reuniting, says Billboard Magazine. A new single could be out as soon as April, with a tour coming soon, the group’s new manager, Jose Puig of 2PK Entertainment, tells the magazine.
Bacilos was a made-in-Miami combination, led by Colombian songwriter Jorge Villamizar, with bassist Andre Lopes, of Brazil, and Puerto Rican drummer Jose Javier Freire. Their music boasted catchy melodies, clever lyrics, and a blessedly grown-up, often wry sensibility, and garnered them several Grammy and Latin Grammy awards and slots on album sales and radio airplay charts.
In the early 2000’s Bacilos were standard bearers for a new Miami Latin pop scene. Favorite songs included “Pasos de Gigante,” “Caraluna,” “Tabaco y Chanel,” and the hilarious “Mi Primer Millon,” about a star-struck musician who just wants to come to Miami, meet Emilio Estefan and Paulina Rubio, and get a “direct line to a heaven filled with stars.”
